Common ‘Balkan’ Presidency of the EU in 2018

Varna, a city strongly connected with Greece, and more specifically the palace of Euxinograd, hosted the 1st Quadrilateral Summit Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia.

Tsar Ferdinand’s summer palace was where the Bulgarian premier, Boiko Borissov welcomed the Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras and the Romanian PM Mihai Tudose.

The talks of the four men focused on developments in the region, on the European course of Western Balkans, finance, energy, transports and infrastructure but also on various crisis tackling, security and the current migrant/refugee crisis.

They all agreed on the importance not only of the region’s stability, peace and secutiry but on the whole of Europe. Something that will be achieved thanks to a multi-level cooperation, launched at the Summit.

