Bulgarian government changes rules on applications for permanent residence by foreigners

Bulgaria’s Cabinet, at a regular meeting on October 4, adopted amendments to the regulations arising from the Foreigners Act in a move that it says is part of government policy to reduce the administrative burden on people and businesses.

A government statement said that the changes to the regulations shorten the period for obtaining a permanent or long-term residence permit in Bulgaria from three to two months.

The changes scrap the requirement for the submission of seven certificates, declarations and copies of documents, the statement said without specifying which ones.

Also dropped is the requirement to submit a certified copy of a Bulstat registration and a declaration of official name registration, as this information is contained in other documents required in the application process by foreigners, the Bulgarian government statement said.

In recent months, various Bulgarian government ministries have announced proposals to cut red tape in sundry administrative processes, acting on the orders of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov who repeatedly has said that he wants to see the bureaucratic burden in Bulgaria substantially reduced in 2018.

(Image: JohTal/freeimages.com)

