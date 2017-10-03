TAP: 800 million euro worth of investments in Albania in 2017-2018

Share this: Facebook

Eight hundred million euro will be invested in Albania during the period 2017-2018 by the consortium which is building the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

This was announced by the manager of this project for Albania, Shkelqim Bozgo, according to whom, about $1.5 billion is expected to be invested on Albanian soil through this project.

The pipeline is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which will carry gas from the gas rich fields of Shah Deniz in Azerbaijan, through Greece and Albania, and then to Italy.

