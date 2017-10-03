Sofia Municipality to terminate road repair contracts with construction companies

Share this: Facebook

The Mayor of Sofia announced she will terminate contracts with two companies which had been chosen to do street repairs, because the quality of their work was considered poor, according to Bulgarian language media reports. The companies are “Roads and Facilities” and PST Group.

This is about road work in eight quarters of the Bulgarian capital. Among the streets not repaired well, to the opinion of Sofia Municipality, are Boulevard Shipchenski Prohod, Boulevard Assen Yordanov and Iskarsko Chausee. In this case, the contract is worth 8 million Leva (4.09 million Euro).

A few weeks ago, Fandakova had announced, she was unhappy with some of the repairs. Therefore, a fine in the amount of 130,000 Leva (66,460 Euro) had been imposed in the company. On top of that, an amount of 550,000 Leva would not be paid.

Today, the Mayor said she would end the contract with “Roads and Facilities” for ongoing repairs in the Oborishte, Serdika, Poduyane and Novi Iskar quarters of Sofia, as well as a contract with PST Group, regarding road work in Ovcha Kupel, Bankya, Krasna Polyana and Krasno Selo.

In total, Sofia Municipality had allocated 36 million Leva (18.4 million Euro) for street repairs this year. At this stage, six companies are working on those, while 780,000 Leva (399,000 Euro) in sanctions have been imposed on them so far.

“I am uncompromising, when it comes to spending public money”, Yordanka Fandakova said. “When the work is poor, we do not only sanction contractors, but also cancel contracts. I want to warn all other companies that we will monitor their work very carefully.” It is likely that warning will hit home.

Sofia Municipality now needs to find new companies, which will take over, meaning a public procurement will be required.

At this Stage, quite a number of streets in Sofia are being repaired. This includes important traffic arteries, such as Boulevard Dondukov in the city center, and streets which had been hardly passable, due to neglect for decades, such as Boulevard Praga or Montevideo Street.

More big construction projects are supposedly coming up soon. For instance, the Mayor wants to refurbish the book market in the very center of Sofia, along with Graf Ignatiev Street. The construction of the third Metro line is ongoing as well.

Regarding the quality of the construction on the streets of Sofia, the municipality is being criticised all the time. An NGO called Spasi Sofia is Mrs. Fandakova’s harshest critic, in this regard. The organisation keeps on taking photos of bad repairs, in order to spread them on a famous social media site with a white and blue logo. Also, Spasi Sofia keeps on reminding Sofia Municipality of its promises.

Today the NGO said, ten bus lanes that were supposed to be ready in 2016, along with boundaries for tram tracks, had not been installed so far.

