Second Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, Macedonia Ministerial Meeting in Thessaloniki on October 4-5

At the initiative of the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Kotzias, the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of Greece, Albania, Bulgaria and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia is to be held in Thessaloniki on October 4 and 5. This meeting, which is part of a broader strategy of Greek diplomacy to strengthen regional stability and cross-border co-operation between the neighbouring countries of the southern Balkans, is taking place this year with an expanded agenda, as a continuation of the recent contacts Kotzias had with his counterparts in these countries on the sidelines of the 72nd UN General Assembly.

The purpose of the meeting is to establish institutionalized co-operation between these states on issues of common interest and strategic importance, such as the challenges they face in dealing with security and tackling extremism, terrorism and radicalisation. Moreover, the countries of the region have faced the unprecedented refugee and migratory crisis, the consequences of which are still felt to a greater or lesser extent in all states.

