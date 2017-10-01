New parking zone rules in Sofia take effect today

Share this: Facebook

Fees for parking zones in Sofia now have to be paid from 08:30 am to 7:30 pm on weekdays. So far, the Green Zones and Blue Zones in the Bulgarian capital had worked from 8:00 am to 7 pm. This new rule applies from today. But since today is Sunday, it will actually apply from tomorrow.

At the same time, the Blue Zone times were extended. On Saturdays, drivers who park in those zones, located in the very center of the city, will have to pay until 6 pm, instead of until 2pm.

The parking fee in Green Zones continues to be 1 Lev per hour. In Green Zones, it is 2 Leva per hour.

Also, the Green Zone around the center of Sofia was extended to the quarters of Losenets and Sredets today. This means, inhabitants in those areas will need annual parking permissions. Everyone else will have to pay hourly fees.

The Center for Urban Mobility said, employees were on site now, changing the stickers on parking signs. This process will probably take several days.

Protesters staged a demonstration against the new parking zone rules in front of City Hall today. They disagree with paying anything. Their argument is that they already pay taxes for their vehicles, as well as road tolls. Advocates of the new rules hope the usual parking chaos on streets and sidewalks will improve to some extent.

Residents in Green and Blue Zones can obtain parking permits for 150 Leva per year. Those permits are valid for a perimeter around the registered address of any applicant, who will be exempt in that area.

Hourly parking fees can be paid by SMS (1302 in the Blue Zone, 1303 in the Green Zone). Vouchers can be purchased as well.

Vehicle owners without permit who did not pay any fees are usually fined 32 Leva, if they pick up their vehicles before 6:00 p.m.. They will have a ticket on their windshield wiper or door, with a number to call. It can take up to 30 minutes until the wheel clamp is removed from the vehicle. This happens after payment.

Otherwise, if not picked up on time, cars without permit, voucher or parking SMS will be towed away, which increases the price tag substantially.

A few months back, there was a discussion about extending the Green Zone even further and about establishing a Yellow Zone as well, in which parking would be 0.50 Leva per hour.

Photo by Imanuel Marcus

