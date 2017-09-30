Tsipras – Trump meeting at the White House set for October 17

Share this: Facebook

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will visit Washington between October 15 and 18, accepting the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

The Greek Prime Minister will meet with the US President on October 17 at the White House and will have significant contacts with US government officials.

According to IBNA information, the agenda of the meeting between the two leaders will focus on bilateral issues, economy, investment, energy, defence and security, while regional and international issues, refugee, terrorism, the EU will also be discussed.

While the structure of the Greek delegation that will accompany the Greek Prime Minister to the US capital has not been finalised, according to IBNA information, Alexis Tsipras will not visit New York. The reason is that on October 19 and 20, he will have to be in Brussels for the European Council.

