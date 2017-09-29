The Babi Yar Massacre in Ukraine: Suspected murderers identified in Germany

Share this: Facebook

The Massacre of Babi Yar took place near Kiev, in Ukraine, 76 years ago today, on September 29th, 1941. Back then, one of Nazi Germany’s SS task forces, the so-called “Sonderkommando 4a”, murdered exactly 33,771 Ukrainian Jews. All of them were shot.

The victims included the three children Anna, Malvina and Polina, and 33,668 other kids, women and men of all ages. It is one of the worst massacres ever. How anyone could plan a crime like this one, much less carry it out by pulling the trigger, is simply unbelievable.

Only 29 Jews survived this genocidal crime, committed by Hitler’s Wehrmacht.

Generalmajor Kurt Eberhard, SS-Obergruppenführer Friedrich Jeckeln and Kommandeur Otto Rasch took the decision and gave orders. Then, the “Sonderkommando” started murdering families, babies, teenagers, mothers, sisters, brothers, fathers, grandparents, everyone.

The perpetrators were part of a “mobile SS task force”, responsible for identifying Jews, Gypsies and communists in conquered regions, and shooting them on site.

Yad Vashem, Israel’s official memorial for the victims of the Shoah, the Holocaust, has a page on the Babi Yar Massacre on its website.

Today, 76 years later, the question is why the prosecution in Germany has still not charged some of those responsible.

“Kontraste”, a TV magazine, just identified two German men, who are 94 and 95 years old today and who were allegedly part of the commando which murdered the Jews of Kiev. According to “Kontraste”, the men are still in good health, in spite of their age.

Politicians, such as Germany’s former Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer, have criticised the prosecution for not charging the suspects. Efraim Zuroff, the head of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, blasted a German authority in charge of taking action against Nazi murderers, who are still alive. “What are you waiting for? For their deaths?”, Zuroff asked.

The legal scandal in Germany, in connection with the Babi Yar Massacre, is growing. As it turns out, the same men suspected of taking part in the genocide in Ukraine, were identified 52 years ago, in 1965, as former members of a Waffen SS batallion which was active in Ukraine. But the prosecution never charged them back then either.

