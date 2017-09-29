Coming up: The next United States Greencard Lottery

Share this: Facebook

The so-called Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, also known as the Greencard Lottery, is coming up again. This year’s edition of the programme was just announced by the Department of State in Washington D.C..

Anyone who is striving to move to The United States of America, maybe in order to live the American Dream, might want to take part, since all winners will receive Permanent Resident Cards.

Today, the U.S. Embassy in Sofia (Bulgaria) announced the registration period for the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program. It starts on October 3, 2017, at 12:00 noon Eastern Standard Time (EST), which is 18:00 hrs. Central European Time (CET) or 19:00 hrs. Bulgarian Time (BGT), and it ends on November 7, 2017, at 12:00 noon EST, or 19:00 hrs. BGT.

The Greencard Lottery will be conducted electronically only. No paper will be used, no letters will be sent. E-mails saying the recipient had been chosen for the programme are fraudulent, since the U.S. authorities in charge do not send out anything of the kind. Mails asking for payments of fees are fraudulent as well, since the participation is free.

Only one entry per person was allowed, the U.S. Embassy said. Whoever entered his or her name more than once, would be disqualified.

During the registration period, anyone can register for the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program here. Instructions, both in English and Bulgarian, will be posted on the U.S. Embassy’s website. Anyone who might still have questions after reading them, may write to the following e-mail address: iv_sofia@state.gov

