Bulgaria to test civil defence warning sirens in Sofia and other cities on October 2

Bulgaria will hold a regular test of its civil defence warning siren system at 1pm on October 2 in Sofia and a number of other cities and towns, the Interior Ministry said.

The sirens will sound, apart from in Sofia, in Plovdiv, Varna, Bourgas, Rousse, Vratsa, Kurdzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Smolyan and a 30km zone around Kozloduy nuclear power station.

The tests, conducted in Bulgaria every few months, involve the sounding of sirens and voice announcements, concluding with the “all clear”.

