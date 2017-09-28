Bulgarian PM Borissov calls Rama to demand minorities law in Albania guarantees rights of Bulgarian minority

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



In a telephone call to his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has called for proposed legislation on minorities in Albania to guarantee the rights of the Bulgarian minority in that country.

A bill on regulating and guaranteeing protection of the rights and liberties in Albania has been tabled in the legislature in Tirana. Foreign and European affairs minister Ditmir Bushati briefed MPs on the bill in recent days.

Reportedly, the Albanian bill recognises the existence of eight national minorities: Macedonians, Greeks, Egyptians, Vlachs, Roma, Montenegrins, Serbs and Bosniaks.

In his call to Rama, Borissov said that he expected that the bill would contain clauses that would protect the rights of the Bulgarian minority in Albania.

According to a Bulgarian government statement on September 28, Borissov received an assurance from Rama that the bill was still in the works.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments