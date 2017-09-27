Bulgarian truck driver stuck in Germany for 20 days

Share this: Facebook

A Bulgarian truck driver has been stranded at a gas station in the tiny German town of Treuenbrietzen, located some 70 kilometers South-West of Berlin. For 20 days, he has been waiting for money from his freight company in Bulgaria.

The driver got into this difficult situation, when the police stopped him. Due to a damaged tyre, he was not allowed to drive his truck anywhere. Since he did not carry the money for a new tyre, he got stuck in Treuenbrietzen on September 3rd. His employer promised to send money several times, but refrained from actually doing so.

The publication “Märkische Allgemeine” researched the case. As it turns out, the 58-year-old Bulgarian truck driver did not have the money for food either. After inhabitants saw him eat left-overs from trash cans, they started giving him food.

Two boys, Malte and Philipp (see photo above), even started collecting money for the driver, who does not speak German or English. Small businesses supported the act of solidarity. The owner of the gas station has been helping a lot as well.

Only this week, there finally was a happy end to the story. The Bulgarian company, which owns the truck, finally sent the cash for the tyre.

The article by Märkische Allgemeine Zeitung (in German) can be found here.

Photo at top of page by Thomas Wachs. Second photo: Private

