Bulgaria’s Borissov and Radev congratulate Merkel on German election result

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and President Roumen Radev separately expressed congratulations to Angela Merkel after the CDU-CSU got the largest share of votes in Germany’s Bundestag elections held on September 24.

“Voter support is the most eloquent expression of the high appreciation for the success of your state policy and vision for the development of Germany and Europe,” Radev told Merkel in a cable.

Radev expressed the wish of the Bulgarian people to deepen and strengthen the friendly relations between Bulgaria and Germany, based on deep historical links and constructive co-operation within the EU and Nato.

“Only through joint efforts can we successfully tackle today’s challenges and contribute to building a strong and prosperous Europe in a fairer and more peaceful world,” Radev told Merkel.

Borissov wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to Angela Merkel! Europe will remain strong and united “.

Borissov said that the results of the German elections were of critical importance for the future of a united Europe and the support received was the highest recognition of the policy pursued.

He said that Angela Merkel, as the leader of the strongest political power in Germany, will be able to rely on Bulgaria in the future.

Borissov said that that he values Merkel’s highly personal commitment to the development of Bulgarian-German relations and the support that Germany gives to Bulgaria within the EU.

