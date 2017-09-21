Bulgarian carrier Mobiltel to rebrand as A1

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian telecom Mobiltel, which currently operates under the Mtel brand, will rebrand as A1 as it parent company Telekom Austria has announced a “harmonisation of its branding strategy” across the seven Central and Eastern European markets where it is present.

Telekom Austria, in which Carlos Slim’s America Movil owns a majority stake, said in a statement that it “aims at providing its more than 24 million customers with a coherent brand experience for all offers in all of its markets and to strengthen its position for the expected consolidation of the European telecommunications markets.”

A1 is the group’s brand in Austria and the company has already rebranded operations in Slovenia. It said it would roll out the new brand across the other markets “in a gradual manner depending on local circumstances”.

Mobiltel last rebranded in 2012, when it overhauled its corporate look, but kept the Mtel name.

One of its major rivals on the Bulgarian market, Telenor Bulgaria, rebranded in 2014, following the Nordic group’s acquisition of the country’s second largest mobile carrier Globul from Greek operator Cosmote.

