President Radev: “Iran’s Hassan Rohani is extremely well-meaning”

During his visit to the United Nations in New York City, Bulgaria’s President Roumen Radev met with the Iranian President Hassan Rohani and King Abdullah of Jordan. After those encounters, Radev said it was very important for Bulgaria “to return to its economic and political positions in the Middle East.”

In the past 30 years, some politicians in Bulgaria had “wiped out the confidence of the countries in this region”, Radev stated. “Both Jordan and Iran have an excellent attitude towards the Bulgarian state”, the President said. It was “a catastrophe in our policy” that Bulgaria had had bilateral trade with Iran amounting to 1 billion U.S. Dollars in the 1980-s, while the volume in 2005 had been only 20 million Dollars.

“The potential for cooperation is enormous”, Radev indicated at the United Nations headquarters. He said, President Rohani was “extremely well-meaning, with great hope for Bulgaria”.

While Radev was recorded praising Rohani, Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin said it was unacceptable that Iran was gaining legitimacy while promoting the destruction of Israel. At an event on the eve of the Jewish new year’s celebration Rosh Hashana, for diplomats at his residence in Jerusalem, Rivlin referred to countless recent threats of this kind, made my Iranian officials and generals. Israel is a close partner of Bulgaria.

U.S. President Donald Trump was not positive about Iran either. In front of the U.N. General Assembly, he called the so-called Nuclear Deal with Iran an “embarrassment” to the United States, and “one of the worst and most one-sided agreements of its kind”.

Both Israel and the United States are accusing Iran of sponsoring terrorism in several Middle East countries.

In the meantime, Roumen Radev is scheduled to meet with Ukranian President Poroshenko. Among other subjects, Radev intends to talk to him about the protection of the Bulgarian minority’s rights in Ukraine. “This is the most important issue that we will discuss and ask for the appropriate guarantees from President Poroshenko”, Radev stated.

A reception by Donald Trump for world leaders is also on Radev’s New York schedule.

Radev is taking part in the 72nd session of the U.N. General Assembly with Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, who is also holding talks and participating in countless events.

