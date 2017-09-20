Meeting Polish PM, Bulgaria’s Borissov repeats call for closing EU borders

Share this: Facebook

Hosting his Polish counterpart Beata Szydło in Sofia on September 20, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov reiterated his call for closing EU borders and processing entrants only through legal crossings.

“If a man is fleeing from war, from death – we will protect him, but economic migrants are another subject – let them go where they are required,” Borissov said.

His country had agreed to the relocation of 1200 to 1300 refugees, but had always “explained what needed to be done”, the closing of EU borders, he said.

Poland is currently subject to penalty proceedings from the EU launched in June because of Warsaw’s failure to comply with undertakings made in 2015 regarding the resettlement of refugees.

Szydło expressed backing for Bulgaria to join the EU’s Schengen visa zone and for the continuation of the life of the mining industry.

She thanked Borissov for the effective way that Bulgaria was guarding an EU external border.

