FDI in Bulgaria in January-July 2017 was 431.8M euro

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first seven months of 2017 stood at 431.8 million euro, the equivalent of 0.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on September 19. In the same period of 2016, FDI was 966.6 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 987.3 million euro, which was revised downward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an outflow of 17.8 million euro (compared to an inflow of 380 million euro in the first seven months of 2016, but lower than the outflow of 123.9 million euro in the first half of this year) and re-invested earnings accounted for an outflow of 10.5 million euro (versus an inflow of 310.3 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

To read the full story, please click here.

(Photo: Jorge Vicente/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments