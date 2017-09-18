Sofia Fashion Week to mesmerise the beauty and fashion world

Share this: Facebook

Now that everyone is back in Sofia after the long summer vacation, fashion enthusiasts are looking forward to this year’s second edition of Sofia Fashion Week, the largest fashion event in Bulgaria.

It brings together fashion designers from both Bulgaria and abroad, fashion buyers and consumers. And it takes place in an atmosphere, which could not be more elegant, namely at Hotel Marinela (formerly Kempinski Zografski).

A hotel operator, actually the largest one in the country, Victoria Group, is the official organizer and owner of Sofia Fashion Week 2017. The dates are September 26 to 29, 2017.

A total of 36 female and 15 male models will present the latest fashion for the upcoming seasons. It will be an impressive show.

In spring, during this year’s first edition, visual and musical shows made the fair a lasting experience, for designers and other visitors alike.

Sofia Fashion Week’s website can be reached here.

Photos by Sofia Fashion Week

