Bulgaria’s President Radev and Foreign Minister Zaharieva at U.N. General Assembly

The President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, will attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Along with Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, he is about to leave.

On September 12, the session started, but the General Debate will open on Tuesday, 19 September, 2017. The big event’s theme is ‘Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet’. Radev will take part.

Miroslav Lajčák, the President of the General Assembly, wants the participants to discuss mediation for sustaining peace, migration, the climate, as well as human rights and equality including equal opportunities for genders, among other subjects.

U.S. President Donald Trump organised a forum at which U.N. reforms will be discussed. Both Radev and Minister Zaharieva will be part of it.

On top of it all, both the President and the Minister have several appointments, including a meeting with representatives of Jewish Organisations. The bias against Israel at the U.N. will most likely be on the agenda.

An annual forum for paying tribute to the heroes of the global campaign against extremism and intolerance will also be attended by the high-ranking Bulgarian delegation.

On Wednesday, President Radev will address the U.N. General Assembly with his official speech, before returning to Sofia.

