Bulgaria: Temperatures to slump on first day of autumn

Do you remember the 21st night of September? Earth, Wind & Fire do. So will everyone in Bulgaria, because temperatures will slump. As if nature had decided to act according to the calendar, the heat we got used to by now will be gone, all of a sudden.

The temperature change will be noticeable but more moderate in Eastern Bulgaria, and rather brutal in the West, from Vidin all the way down to Montana, Vratsa, Sofia, Pernik, Blagoevgrad and Kulata. Some 6 degrees Centigrade are forecast at night, 18 to 19 degrees during the day.

But from today through Wednesday, Bulgaria will be able to enjoy a few more summer days. On Sunday, it was extremely hot, considering it is September. In Veliko Tarnovo, 38 degrees were measured. Lovech had 37, Rousse, Blagoevgrad and Sandanski 36 degrees.

For now it looks like normality will finally settle in on Thursday, after all of those weather phenomena Bulgaria had to endure since the beginning of the year.

In January, all of Bulgaria was buried under an extremely thick layer of snow for several weeks, while temperatures down to -25 degrees Centigrade did not feel too good either. Drivers got stuck in the snow on the country’s roads.

On July 1st, a Code Red weather alert was issued for most of Bulgaria, because of the opposite situation. More than 40 degrees made everyone feel like chicken on a grill.

Many inhabitants of Sofia believe the autumn is the nicest season in the capital, which might apply to other spots in Bulgaria too. Yes, we will remember the 21st night of September, because of the sudden cold. And because of the song “September”, one of the biggest hits recorded by the best band on the planet.

Photo by Imanuel Marcus

