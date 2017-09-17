German culture in Bulgaria: Oktoberfest Sofia is a few days away

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Oktoberfest started when Price Ludwig married Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen on October 12, 1810. People were invited to drink and celebrate on a field called Theresienwiese. The royal couple is not alive anymore, but the location is. So is the drinking.

Coming together and drinking like crazy, while listening to Bavarian music: The concept of the Oktoberfest is as simple as it is convincing. So, the fact that the traditional event has been exported is not really a surprise.

The Oktoberfest Chicago offers “steins”, whatever they think that is, and sausages, at 14 spots in the Windy City, including The Duck Inn, the Bottlefork and the Frontier. “Sharing a few steins and sausages is sure to make the changing of the seasons more bearable”, the Chicago Tribune accurately states.

In the Valencia neighbourhood of Santa Clarita (California), a local brewery is staging an Oktoberfest too. Milwaukee (Wisconsin) is discussing the introduction of an Oktoberfest next year, and in the beautiful Mexican town of Morelia, the same event will kick off on October 21.

The virus is spreading in Europe as well. In Budapest, the Oktoberfest at Kincsem Park is scheduled for October 5. Brașov, in Central Romania, is in it too, with an Oktoberfest at the Stadionul Municipal.

Bavarians simply call the Oktoberfest “Wiesn”. The original started yesterday, in countless beer tents all over the Theresienwiese. In Bavaria, even politicians need to get drunk at the event. Otherwise voters will punish them. That is why Bavaria’s Governor Horst Seehofer consumed a few Mass (one liter beer mug) on Saturday.

In Bulgaria, the country this publication is registered in, the Oktoberfest was imported six years ago, for the first time. DB Events, a company specialised in staging traditional German festivals in Sofia, including a German Christmas Market, did the inevitable.

So, the Oktoberfest in Sofia will be taking place from September 21st to 24th, 2017, at Vazrazhdane Park, in the Zona B-5 quarter. The promoters are promising loads of German beer and German cuisine. DJ Carsten from Northern Germany was even commissioned to play suitable German music. No, it won’t be Beethoven. And the daily opening hours were not announced, as of September 17. But, for the first time, there will be a beer tent.

Photo: The original Oktoberfest, at the “Wiesn”.

Comments

comments