Bulgaria: U.S. Ambassador Rubin attends ceremony at school for Roma children

On Friday, the beginning of the new school year was celebrated at schools all over Bulgaria. The U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eric Rubin, attended the ceremony at a very special school, in the village of Razhdavitsa, located in Western Bulgaria, close to the town of Kiyustendil.

At St. Cyril and St. Methodius School, the only village school in the area, 80 students are being taught. All of them are part of the Roma minority. Their teachers are dedicated and make sure the dropout rate remains at the zero level. That is where it has been all along.

After completing their elementary education at St. Cyril and St. Methodius School, all students move on to regular schools in the Kiyustendil and Dupnitsa regions.

At the ‘back to school’ ceremony in Razhdavitsa, Ambassador Rubin said: “I commend St. Cyril and St. Methodius School for providing all children in the area access to education and helping them reach their potential.”

Rubins visit in that special village school was not a coincidence. The United States, along with the European Union and non-governmental organisations (NGO), have blasted Bulgaria for its general treatment of the Roma minority, countless times. At the same time, the St. Cyril and St. Methodius School is a shining example for what should be happening all over the country.

This institution makes sure their students get the education they need for successful careers. Education is an important aspect when it comes to the integration of Roma into society.

The St. Cyril and St. Methodius School cooperates with Amalipé, an NGO dedicated to that kind of integration. The America for Bulgaria Foundation supports Amalipé, which runs community development centers and local community clubs in 11 municipalities. On top of that, it works with over 170 Bulgarian schools to improve Roma education access, prevent dropout, and preserve Roma culture.

Ambassador Rubin knew where he went, when he welcomed the new academic year at that school.

Photos by the U.S. Embassy in Sofia

