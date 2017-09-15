Demand for serviced apartments in Sofia expected to peak in H1 2018 because of EU Presidency

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Presidency of the Council of the European Union rotates among EU member states every six months – and from January 1 2018 Bulgaria takes over this responsibility.

In this regard, more than 18 000 delegates are expected to attend over 230 events in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, driving demand for serviced apartments – particularly ‘extended stay’ serviced apartments.

Cleves, the premier supplier of rental apartments in Sofia, said that it was best placed to fulfil this demand. As both the owner and operator of six of the best buildings in Sofia – totalling over 100 units – Cleves is regarded as the most professional corporate supplier, offering full client support from airport arrival through to departure.

Peter Diakov, General Manager of Cleves, said: “We are already seeing increased activity due to the imminent rotating EU Presidency and expect that to continue for the next 9 months. Our advice to clients is to make arrangements in good time – as apartments are much more comfortable for extended visits and the top hotels lack sufficient capacity anyway.”

www.cleves.bg

Comments

comments