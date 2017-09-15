Charles Aznavour: Performance in Bulgaria at age 93

Share this: Facebook

He is the greatest. Who would perform at age 93? Him. He is the only one. There is only one Charles Aznavour. And he will be hitting a Bulgarian stage. In Sofia, in November of 2017.

It was in 1924, when a boy named Shahnour Vaghinag Aznavourian was born in the Quartier Latin in Paris. His parents were Armenian immigrants who had managed to flee from the genocide of 1915. His father sang in restaurants, before opening his own place. Therefore, Aznavourian Junior was introduced to performing, early on.

At age 22, he called himself Charles Aznavour, when Édith Piaf noticed this gifted young man. She hired him for a world tour through Europe and the United States.

Today, almost an entire century later, he is one of the big Chanson personalities. He has written more than a thousand songs in this genre and he has sung them in countless languages, including French (mais, oui!), English, Italian, Spanish, German, Russian, Armenian and Neapolitan, on more than 100 albums he recorded. Nobody, apart from him, has come even close.

His lyrics are all about l’amour, and he is right: It is all about love, isn’t it? “La Bohème”, “La Mamma”, “Que c’est triste Venise”, “Mourir d’aimer”, “Paris au mois d’août”, “Je m’voyais déjà”, “Les Comédiens”, “J’en déduis que je t’aime”, “Après l’amour”. These are just some of his countless song titles.

Aznavour has cooperated with so many artists, listing all their names would read like the phone directory of Los Angeles. We will try anyway: Fred Astaire, Frank Sinatra, Andrea Bocelli, Bing Crosby, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, Liza Minnelli, Elton John, Dalida, Serge Gainsbourg, Josh Groban, Petula Clark, Tom Jones, Shirley Bassey, José Carreras, Laura Pausini, Nana Mouskouri, Julio Iglesias and Plácido Domingo.

There is more. During his career, which has lasted some 70 years so far, Charles Aznavour has acted in more than 80 motion pictures. Those included Schlöndorff’s “The Tin Drum” (1979), but also many French flicks: “La Guerre des gosses” (1936), “Pourquoi viens-tu si tard?” (1959) and “La Métamorphose des cloportes” (1965) are just three of them.

Needless to say, Charles Aznavour was drowned in awards, both for his singling and acting. In 2006, he launched a big farewell tour. But, as it turns out, that was not the end of it.

On Thursday November 30, 2017, he will step on Bulgarian soil. That same day, at 8 pm, he will be on stage at Sofia’s “Arena Armeec”. Tickets, for prices from 59 to 200 Leva, are available here.

