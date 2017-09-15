Bulgaria’s Plovdiv reports rise in earnings from tourism in 2017

Share this: Facebook

Businesses and local authorities in Plovdiv are reporting increases in earnings from tourism, and a marked rise in the number of foreign tourists visiting the city, the municipality said.

Revenue for hoteliers in Plovdiv in January to August 2017 was six per cent higher than in the first eight months of 2016, while tourist tax revenue to Plovdiv municipality added up to more than 250 000 leva (about 127 564 euro) by the end of August – an increase of eight per cent compared with the first eight months of 2016.

The municipality said that an increasing number of individuals and legal entities were interested in investing in restaurants and hotels in Plovdiv, which in 2019 will hold the European Capital of Culture title.

The quality of services offered in tourism is at a level that is reason for recognizing Plovdiv as an attractive tourist destination and a good business environment in recent years, according to the municipality.

It said that the proceeds from the night tax added up to 72 per cent of the total budget for tourism development in 2017.

In the first eight months of 2017 there was a significant increase in the funds collected from the fees for categorizing the tourist sites in Plovdiv. By August 2017, the figure was 45 per cent higher than that for January – August 2016.

The accumulated total travel and tax rates for January-August 2017 were 15 per cent higher than those for 2016.

Plovdiv tourism officials envisage that September and October 2017 will see an even larger increase in municipal revenue from tourism because of the numerous cultural and entertainment events scheduled for Bulgaria’s second city in these two months.

These include “Night” ( Нощ), from September 15 to 17, the Old Town festival events, the international tourism fair, Crafts Fair, Autumn Salon des Arts and several concerts.

(Photos of Plovdiv’s Kapana district: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

