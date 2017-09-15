Bulgaria strongly condemns latest North Korean missile launch

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria strongly condemns the latest missile launch by North Korea, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said on September 15.

In less than two weeks, North Korea has carried out a second extremely serious provocation, which intensifies tensions in the region and jeopardizes world peace and security, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said.

“We strongly condemn this further violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. We welcome the new Resolution 2375 unanimously adopted on September 11 2017 introducing new sanctions against the DPRK, and the convening of an extraordinary session of the North Korean Nuclear and Missile Security Council today,” the statement said.

Bulgaria supports the intention expressed by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogerini regarding a more active EU role in seeking a peaceful exit from the crisis, as well as the adoption of new EU autonomous sanctions and close interaction with international partners on the case.

