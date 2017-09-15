Bulgaria annual CPI records 1.4% inflation in August

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 1.4 per cent inflation in August, after monthly figures showed 0.1 per cent inflation, according to data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on September 15.

The annual CPI inflation figure was marginally higher than the 1.3 per cent recorded in July, reversing a three-month downward trend.

In monthly terms, it was the sixth time in the past 12 months that consumer prices recorded an increase, with food and non-food prices flat compared to July, while services prices were 0.2 per cent higher.

Compared to August 2016, food prices were 2.6 per cent higher, while non-food prices grew by 0.5 per cent and services prices were up by 0.9 per cent.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, recorded 0.2 per cent inflation in August, while the annual harmonised CPI was up 0.7 per cent – the eighth consecutive month it recorded inflation after 41 months in deflationary territory.

Food and beverage prices were 2.5 per cent up, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing increased by 3.2 per cent and transportation costs were 1.2 per cent lower compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 48 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Photo: svilen001/sxc.hu)

