Changes to Bulgarian Road Traffic Act: High fines for driving on emergency lanes

The Bulgarian parliament in Sofia confirmed changes to the Road Traffic Act. A total of 133 MPs voted for the changes, and only one against. The proposal came from within the parliamentary group of the Socialist Party (BSP).

From now on, drivers who use the emergency lane on motorways for overtaking or driving will have to pay a fine in the amount of 1,000 Leva (511 Euro), and their driver’s licenses will be taken away for three months, if they get caught.

Also, it is forbidden to drive under the influence of a blood alcohol level higher than 0.5 percent, or narcotics. So far, the exact alcohol level had not been clarified in the Bulgarian law.

Some MPs also urged drivers in large cities to vacate the tram tracks as quickly as possible, once a tram is approaching. Buses are generally allowed to use the tram tracks.

In the past months and years, the parliament has voted for several changes to the Road Traffic Act, some of which have been criticised by experts. This applied to increasing the maximum speed on the rather shaky Bulgarian motorways to 140 km/h, and to the decision not to require winter tyres in winter.

Photo by Imanuel Marcus

