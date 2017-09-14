Bulgaria: Damage on Jewish Cemetery in Sofia points towards anti-Semitic act

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



In what looks like an anti-Semitic act of violence, unknown individuals have damaged graves at the Jewish Cemetery in Sofia. The latter is located on the premises of the Bulgarian capital’s Central Cemetery, towards the North of the city center.

Photos taken by concerned visitors of the cemetery show knocked down gravestones and broken grave slabs. One photo shows a grave stone, which seems to have broken into at least three pieces, after it was thrown on a neighbouring grave.

The visitors who noticed the damage contacted Shalom, Bulgaria’s largest Jewish organisation. Shalom’s President Dr. Alek Oskar turned to Deputy Mayor Todor Chobanov, who is in charge of Sofia’s cemeteries.

Chobanov promised all necessary measures would be taken in order to establish the identity of the perpetrators, as well as their motive. He expressed regret about the vandalism, which occurred just before the Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashana, which commences on September 20, Yom Kippur, which starts on September 29, and Sukkot, yet another holiday, which starts on October 4.

Shalom said the damage would hopefully be repaired soon, and the authorities should make sure acts of destruction of this kind would not happen again.

Apart from anti-Semitism, conventional vandalism is a possibility too. Recently, there have been cases of this kind in several parts of the cemetery.

Photos by Shalom

Comments

comments