Herbert Salber is new German Ambassador to Bulgaria

There is a new German Ambassador to Bulgaria. Herbert Salber presented his credentials to President Rumen Radev today.

Radev had honoured Salber’s predecessor Detlef Lingemann with the prestigious “Stara Planina” order on August 7, shortly before the diplomat’s departure.

Ambassador Herbert Salber has been a diplomat since 1984, when he was part of the Western German Embassy in the Yugoslav capital of Belgrade. Before the 1980-s were over, he served at the embassy in Managua (Nicaragua) as well.

Later, Salber was also sent to the OSCE offices in Vienna (twice) as well as Almaty, he spent a year as the German representative at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels, and two years at the German Embassy in Moscow. In between his many assignments, he worked at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, in various positions.

Before coming to Sofia, Salber was busy in the position of the European Union’s Special Envoy for the Southern Caucasus and Georgia.

