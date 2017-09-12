Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister Angelkova: “Israel is promising partner”

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Minister of Tourism, Nikolina Angelova, met with her Israeli counterpart Yariv Levin today. The two politicians held a workshop at the 22nd General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (SOT) in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

After talks with Levin, Angeklova said, Israel was “an important and promising partner for our country.” She stated, all efforts had to be made “to deepen the good cooperation and increase the number of tourists between the two countries.”

Since the Burgas terrorist attack, in which five Israeli tourists and one Bulgarian bus driver were murdered by Hezbollah killers on July 18 of 2012, the numbers have not just normalised, but increased.

From January through July of 2017, the number of Israeli tourists in Bulgaria increased by 10 percent, compared to last year’s numbers. A total of 113,000 of them visited the country. Israelis are mainly interested in cultural sites. Plovdiv is therefore a popular destination to them, according to the ministry in Sofia.

Minister Angelova also said the Embassy of Israel in Bulgaria was actively helping to promote tourism in Bulgaria. It was one of the initiators of two initiatives entitled “You Think You Know Bulgaria” and “The Taste of the World”.

The latest project in Sofia is “Jerusalem Garden”. Israel is developing this initiative with Sofia Municipality, which consists of a playground at the Bulgarian capital’s South Park. The latter will be inaugurated in 2018.

Earlier this month, Nikolina Angelova had introduced a new stamp, which also promotes tourism in Bulgaria. Back then, the minister had said she wanted to show the stamp to her colleagues at the SOT’s General Assembly.

Generally, the number of tourists from abroad who visit Bulgaria has been on the rise for years. The sky is the limit.

Photo: Ministers Nikolina Angelova and Yariv Levin in Chengdu

