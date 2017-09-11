Corruption claims: Another Bulgarian MEP comes to the defence of country’s border police

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian member of the European Parliament Emil Radev has become the second to come to the defence of the country’s Border Police after Dutch MEP Kati Piri levelled allegations of corruption and intimidation against them.

Earlier in September, Dutch socialist MEP Piri made statements, and tabled formal questions to the European Commission, about alleged abuses of EU citizens by Bulgarian officials at the Turkish border.

This brought an angry response from ultra-nationalist MEP Angel Dzhambazki, to which Piri responded by saying that she had received more than 200 complaints. Piri has said that those targeted included Dutch citizens of Turkish descent.

