Former President Plevneliev becomes Special Envoy of Bulgaria’s American University

Former President Rosen Plevneliev was part of the opening ceremony at the American University (AUBG) in the Bulgarian town of Blagoevgrad, just after becoming a Special Envoy for the institution. According to the university, it will be Plevneliev’s task “to promote Bulgaria as a world-class education destination”. The goal is to attract “excellent students and highly qualified teachers”.

“I see students from all over the world, from different nationalities, ethnicities, religions, cultures and backgrounds”, Plevneliev told hundreds of students at the ceremony. “You are united by your thirst for knowledge and you are here because you know that at AUBG you will acquire a high-quality American education that will prepare you for future success.”

After one term as President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rosen Plevneliev chose to quit. His successor, the former Air Force general Roumen Radev, was inaugurated in January of 2017.

As President and more recently, Plevneliev has been active working against the oligarchy as well as the discrimination of minorities. In June, the Shalom Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria and the Central Israelite Spiritual Council honoured Plevneliev with an award, for his consistent policy as head of state in opposing extreme nationalism, anti-Semitism and hate speech.

