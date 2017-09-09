Bulgaria’s CME becomes part of European Media Alliance

Share this: Facebook

The German independent television giant ProSiebenSat.1 is extending its European Media Alliance (EMA). The media group Central European Media Enterprises (CME) was now part of the network, German media reported.

Three years ago, the EMA was initiated, in order to take advantage of synergies and create investment opportunities in the world of electronic media. One of the organisations founded within the EMA network is the London-based European Broadcaster Exchange, which deals with the distribution of video material and publishing rights.

One of the chief executive officers at CME, Christoph Mainusch said he hoped the new cooperation with CME would lead to a growing variety of digital content. His colleague at the EMA, Christof Wahl stated, the European Media Alliance was now present in a geographic area with 550 million inhabitants.

Central European Media Enterprises (CME) own television and radio stations in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. On the Bulgarian market, the btv network as well as several radio stations are part of CME.

