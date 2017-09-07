No more speeding on Serbian motorways

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Speeding on Serbia’s motorways is still possible, but expensive. The police started to register the average speeds of all vehicles. Drivers whose speed average is higher than 120 km/h, will have to pay, or even go to jail, in extreme cases.

Because of the toll booth system on all motorways in Serbia, with known distances between them, the system easily registers the average speed of each vehicle, unless the driver takes a break in between.

A driver who pulls a ticket at the entry point to the A1 motorway outside the town of Niš and hits the toll booth located in Vrčin, just before Belgrade, within an hour, will likely be arrested. The distance in this case is 205 kilometers, so his average speed would be substantially higher than allowed. Anyone who covers this distance in less time than one hour and 42 minutes, will be sanctioned.

On the other hand, a driver who pulls a ticket at the same entry point, keeps a speed average of 140 km/h, which is 20 km/h above the speed limit, but takes a break at a service station along the way, in order to have a Coke and some fries, will not get into trouble at all, since the trip will likely take him two hours or longer.

At the end of July, the police started measuring the average speed of all vehicles. The drivers would even get receipts indicating their average speed at the toll booths they pass. But just now, Serbia started punishing those who exceeded it.

For that purpose, those who do speed will be stopped and sanctioned by police, right at the toll booth, or they will receive their speeding ticket by mail.

For an average speed of 121 to 140 km/h, the fine is 3000 Dinar, the equivalent of 25 Euro. For up to 160 km/h, the fine amounts to 42 Euro, for up to 180 km/h it would be between 50 and 167 Euro, while the delinquent’s driving license would be revoked for at least a month. Any faster than that, and the driver would even go to jail for a while, and pay an even more hefty fine.

This means speeding on motorways in Serbia, without being caught, is simply not possible anymore. The new measures are probably a blow to police corruption as well.

By charging drivers for the distance they drive on motorways, instead of per day, week, month or year, the system in the non-E.U. country Serbia is actually close to the ideal E.U. toll system. The Union wants its member states to do exactly that, in contrast to countries like Bulgaria. In the latter E.U. country, drivers need to purchase vignettes before they use the country’s mostly bad roads.

Comments

comments