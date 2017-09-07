Dutch MEP’s claims of corruption at Bulgarian-Turkish border rile nationalist MEP

Share this: Facebook

A Bulgarian nationalist MEP has described allegations by a Dutch counterpart that Bulgarian police extort bribes from EU citizens at the Turkish border as defamatory and said that unless there was proof of corruption and intimidation, she should apologise to the Border Police.

On September 6, Netherlands member of the European Parliament Kati Piri called on EU institutions to address the problem that had existed for years, of Bulgarian Border Police threatening Dutch citizens of Turkish origin at the border.

Piri, who had called for people to send in reports on their experiences at the Bulgarian-Turkish border, said that she would send a report to the government of Bulgaria, which in the first half of 2018 will hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Angel Dzhambazki, deputy leader of Krassimir Karakachanov’s VMRO – part of the United Patriots, the grouping of far-right and nationalist parties that is the minority partner in Boiko Borissov’s government – sent a letter to Piri with copies to heads of EU institutions.

