Bulgaria suspends tender for new website for 2018 EU Presidency

Bulgaria’s ministry for the country’s presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2018 has suspended a public procurement procedure for a new website for the presidency because none of the three firms that bid has the necessary experience.

The tender was for a firm to do the development, design and technical support for a website and mobile application, provision of hosting and streaming.

The ministry had planned to launch the new site by December 1 2017 at the latest. The new version of the site is intended to feature four languages, Bulgarian, English, French and German and be tailored to the needs of people with disabilities.

There currently is a site, eu2018bg.bg, which is only in Bulgarian.

The ministry has an allocation of 70 000 leva without VAT for the upgrade of the site and the creation of a new mobile app. Requirements for the new site include that it should enable visitors to watch debates either live or as recordings via streaming.

It also should be protected from unauthorised access. Another requirement was that it should be able to cope with access by up to 10 000 users at a time.

A new procedure is expected to be launched in the coming days.

The motto of Bulgaria’s EU presidency, in the official English translation, is “United We Stand Strong”.

