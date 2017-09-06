Munich and 9/11 anniversaries: Repeating mistakes does not curb terror

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Forty-five years ago, on September 5, 1972, the Islamist terror organisation Black September murdered almost the entire Israeli team at the Munich Olympics. Mohammad Daoud Oudeh, a Palestinian also known as Abu Daoud, was the mastermind behind the terror attack.

The Munich Massacre also had the blessing of PLO chairman Yassir Arafat, according to Daoud. Funds raised by today’s President of the Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas, a.k.a. Abu Mazen, were used for the operation, which is seen as the birth of international Islamist terror.

Experts believe the other part of the funding for the Munich Massacre was covered by ransom money the PFLP, a terror organisation affiliated with the PLO, received from Bonn, after it hijacked a Boeing 747 owned by Lufthansa and took it to Yemen, along with all passengers and crew, in February of 1972. The 5 million U.S. Dollars paid to the PLFP were more than enough to fund terror acts like the one in Munich.

The ransom payment was a huge mistake. But it seems, European governments have not learned from it. They still fund terror, by providing millions to the Palestinian Authority (PA). Apart from its corruption schemes, the PA pays pensions to the families of Palestinian terrorists who murdered Israelis. Also, with money from Europe, it funds its own television programme, in which children are being taught to hate and kill Jews. Besides, the PA teamed up with Hamas, a terror organisation which is even worse. But the money keeps on coming in, almost like a reward for choosing the path of hatred, war and terror.

Three of the terrorists involved in the Munich Massacre went to jail in Germany. But less than two months later, at the end of October of 1972, they were free men. Some go as far as saying, yet another hijacking of a Lufthansa plane, which came in from Beirut, during which the perpetrators demanded the release of the three Black September terrorists, might have been fabricated, because the Bonn government wanted to get rid of the three detainees as quickly as possible, and needed a pretext. Germany did indeed release them, within a few hours after the demand was received. The Israeli government was terrified.

Today it is safe to say that the world has not learned from that huge mistake either. To many, especially in Europe, there is terrorism and terrorism. When Israel or Israelis are being targeted and murdered, the culprits, or those who support them, will still be “dialogue partners”, recipients of funds, released from jails quickly, or even adored. Part of the European left loves Abbas and Hamas, even though their ideology is not left at all, but rather fascist, more than anything.

On the other hand, when Paris, Brussels, Madrid or New York are being targeted, the terrorists go too far. They will be chased, hunted down, locked up forever, or shot at the crime scene, if they can not be apprehended. When the U.S., France or Belgium do so, they are being applauded. When Israel, the country which is being hit by Islamist terrorism the most, chooses the same approach, it is being criticised, hated and boycotted. The country’s enemies know. They have been using this “phenomenon” for decades.

September 11, 2001, exactly sixteen years ago, started as a nice summer day. But once the sun rose and illuminated the Washington Monument in the District of Columbia, the disasters of this day were just two hours away. At the World Trade Center in Manhattan, the Pentagon in Arlington (Virginia) and on a field in Pennsylvania, yet another mistake of the Western world, which lead to the rise of Bin Laden and AlQaida, hit home. Blind hatred and years of brainwashing in radical Islamist communities, in several parts of the Muslim world, were the other aspects which led to 9/11.

Neither the U.S. embassy bombings in Nairobi and Dar-Es-Salaam in August of 1998, during which 200 people were murdered, nor the terror attack on the USS Cole at the port of Aden in October of 2000 had woken up the world. September 11th finally did. But where is the progress?

Has the world made any headway regarding the fight against Islamist terrorism since the Munich Massacre happened, or since four aircraft crashed into buildings and a field in the United States? Yes, when it comes to improved security measures, the detection of dangerous materials and items at airports, as well as the work of Western intelligence agencies. But no, in view of the tolerance there is for terrorists, as long as they keep on hitting Israel only, or for terror-sponsoring regimes like the one in Tehran, which are being rewarded with contracts and the lifting of sanctions.

If there is any encouraging development in the fight against terrorism, it is the fact that there are countries which do not apply double standards. One of them is Bulgaria, the country this publication is made in. The Sofia government is very careful not to strain its excellent ties with Israel. With the help of Mossad, the perpetrators of the 2012 Burgas terror attack were identified sort of quickly. There are issues with the trial, which will hopefully be overcome soon. Also, there is no BDS movement in Bulgaria, meaning those who are fighting the free world’s fight against terrorism are not being sanctioned for doing so, at least not by Bulgaria.

The most important point: Opposition against Islamist terror and hatred from within the Muslim world, is hopefully on the rise. It is encouraging indeed to hear Egyptian talk show hosts or Palestinian artists demand an end to hatred and terror. Let’s hope those voices, which do appear in publications or on TV, are representative for a larger development of this kind. Things will improve if and once those voices multiply.

Comments

comments