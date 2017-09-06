European Court of Justice dismisses eastern states’ challenge to refugee quota

Share this: Facebook

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has struck down a challenge from Hungary and Slovakia over the bloc’s mandatory refugee quota policy. The ruling is a victory for Brussels, Paris and Berlin.

The EU’s top court on Wednesday dismissed a challenge by Slovakia and Hungary over the bloc’s mandatory refugee quota program, an issue that has divided eastern European states from other members.

The European Court of Justice upheld the EU’s right to order national governments to take in their fair share of asylum seekers, arguing that “the mechanism actually contributes to enabling Greece and Italy to deal with the impact of the 2015 migration crisis and is proportionate.”

