About 11% of working Bulgarians are self-employed – Eurostat

About 11 per cent of Bulgarians who are working are self-employed, according to figures released on September 6 by EU statistics agency Eurostat.

Eurostat said that 30.6 million people aged 15 to 64 in the European Union (EU) were self-employed in 2016. They accounted for 14 per cent of total employment.

Two out of three were men (67 per cent), over half (55 per cent) were aged 45 or over, about a third (35 per cent) had tertiary education and seven in 10 (71 per cent) were own account owners (they had no employees).

(Photo: forwardcom/sxc.hu)

