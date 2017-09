Share this: Facebook

Greek and Bulgarian Prime Ministers Alexis Tsipras and Boiko Borissov will sign in Kavala on September 6 a bilateral agreement to speed up the planned construction of a railway network that will connect Black Sea ports with those of northern Greece, Greece’s Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis said.

The project will link the ports of Kavala and Alexandroupolis on the Aegean Sea with Bulgaria’s Bourgas, Varna, and Port Rousse on the Danube River.

