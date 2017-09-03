Tourism in Bulgaria: Huge increase for first seven months of 2017

Share this: Facebook

Almost 5 million foreign tourists have chosen Bulgaria as a travel destination from January through July of 2017, Bulgaria’s Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova said. This amounts to an increase of 7.2 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Angelkova called this “an outstanding achievement, which is within our forecast of an increase of 7 to 10 percent”.

According to the ministry, the numbers of tourists from Bulgaria’s Southern neighbour Greece increased by 10 percent. So did visits from Germany, while the number of Britons visiting Bulgaria even surged by 20 percent. Also, more tourists from Poland, Czechia and Russia were registered.

Minister Angelkova said, for the period from May through October of this year, she expected Bulgarians to spend 5.7 million nights on hotels, within their home country. According to her, this prediction shows that 2 million Bulgarians will have spent their holidays in Bulgaria. These are encouraging number as well. Nikolina Angelkova knows that many Bulgarians prefer to spend beach vacations in Greece, rather than in their home country.

On top of everything else, there is yet another positive development: The number of complaints has dropped. The Ministry of Tourism believes that more businesses related to tourism adhere to the law. The government has carried out many inspections on beaches and in resorts this year. Illegal businesses were closed. Individuals who collected fees on beaches, e.g. for umbrellas, and did not have the permission to do so, got into trouble.

Starting next spring, Angelkova intends to regulate the camping grounds more.

The ministry is so happy about the numbers, it started printing cards for a total of 400,000 tourists who live in Bulgaria, on which they will be thanked for choosing vacations in Bulgaria, in English. In the coming days, the first cards will be sent out.

Beach photo taken in Balchik, by Imanuel Marcus

