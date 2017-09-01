Road accident deaths in Bulgaria reach 407 in first eight months of 2017

Share this: Facebook

A total of 407 people died in accidents on Bulgarian roads in the first eight months of 2017, according to Interior Ministry statistics.

By the end of August 31, there had been 4352 road accidents in Bulgaria, with 5530 people injured.

In August 2017 alone, there were 639 accidents, with 57 dead and 848 injured.

August is a peak month for travel in Bulgaria as people head to and from the Black Sea coast for summer holidays.

Another spike happens at the beginning and in mid-September, as people take advantage of lower prices for seaside accommodation, and then return to their cities ahead of the beginning of the school year on September 15.

Bulgaria has the highest road death rate among all European Union countries, more than double the EU average.

Leading causes of road accidents in Bulgaria are speeding, reckless driving such as overtaking where it is not safe to do so, and drink-driving.

(Photo: Carlos Paes/sxc.hu)

