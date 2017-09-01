Plovdiv Jazz Fest to mesmerise connoisseurs

Share this: Facebook

Influential Bulgarian and international Jazz artists will raise the roof at the 2017 edition of Plovdiv Jazz Fest in November. Some of the acts and artists expected at the event are The Hristo Yotzov Project, Joshua Redman and The Jason Moran Band.

The festival will last for four days, from November 1 to 4 2017, in Plovdiv, Bulgaria’s second-largest city, about 140km from the Bulgarian capital Sofia. The venue is the Boris Christov House of Culture.

Jason Moran will perform at Plovdiv Jazz Fest. The 42-year-old pianist from Houston (Texas) will come up with fascinating Jazz, which will include blends of Blues, Hip Hop, and even elements of classical music. Moran, who has received numerous awards for his work, and rightly so, is also a multimedia artist and educator.

Hristo Yotzov, who will perform with his latest project, is one of the most gifted Jazz drummers in Bulgaria, as well as a brilliant composer. From Straight Ahead Jazz to Fusion, and from Bossa Nova to Balkanese “Gypsy Jazz”, Yotzov will master it all with precision and energy, in his unique style.

Joshua Redman will be one of the most famous artists to hit the festival stage in Plovdiv. The saxophonist from Berkeley (California) has released 17 albums so far, and got three Grammy nominations. As his main influences, he names John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, but also Earth, Wind & Fire.

Another sax hero from California will be on stage: Donny McCaslin, who played in his father’s band at age 12, a few years before he got a full scholarship at the Berklee College of Music. Since, he has played with absolutely everyone, from Gary Burton to Billy Pierce.

There is more: The Bulgarian percussionist and vocalist Hilda Kazasyan will be there too, along with Jivko Petrov’s trio JP3. They will be presenting some of Ella Fitzgerald’s material.

Genius pianist Antoni Donchev, from Bulgaria as well, is yet another important festival guest.

Tickets will be available starting later today, at Eventim, OMV, The Mall, Orange, Office 1, the NDK Ticket Centre and Technopolis.

