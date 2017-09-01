Bulgaria will back Montenegro joining EU as soon as necessary reforms done – foreign minister

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria will spare no effort to ensure that Montenegro joins the European Union as soon as the country is ready with all the necessary reforms, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said at a meeting with her counterpart in Podgorica.

“We firmly believe that the European project – because it is a project for peace, prosperity and stability, will not be completed unless all the Western Balkan countries join the Union,” Zaharieva told Montegro’s foreign minister Srdjan Darmanović.

Zaharieva’s two-day visit to Montenegro is part of her Balkan tour ahead of Bulgaria holding the rotating presidency of the EU in the first half of 2018. Bulgarian leaders have reiterated that the main foreign policy priority is the Western Balkans.

“I am impressed by how fast Montenegro is progressing in the EU accession process, and I would like to congratulate your government on the intentions to conclude the negotiations on all chapters by 2019 and to assure you that you can rely on any support you from us,” Zaharieva said.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Comments

comments