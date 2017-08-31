Unemployment in Bulgaria at 5.9 per cent in July 2017, again below EU average

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria was 5.9 per cent in July 2017, down from 7.6 per cent in July 2016 and again below the European Union average, according to figures released on August 31 by EU statistics agency Eurostat.

The unemployment rate in Bulgaria in July 2017 represented about 194 000 people. In July 2016, the figure was about 246 000 people, Eurostat said, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

In July 2017, youth unemployment in Bulgaria was 13.7 per cent, about 20 000 under-25s. In July 2016, youth unemployment was 17.5 per cent, about 27 000 under-25s.

The euro area (EA19) seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 9.1 per cent in July 2017, stable compared to June 2017 and down from 10 per cent in July 2016. This is the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since February 2009.

The EU28 unemployment rate was 7.7 per cent in July 2017, stable compared to June 2017 and down from 8.5 per cent in July 2016. This remains the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since December 2008.

