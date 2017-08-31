Representatives of Jewish organisations meet Sofia Mayor Fandakova

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Representatives of the two most important Jewish organisations in Bulgaria, Shalom and the Central Israelite Spiritual Council, met Sofia’s Mayor Yordanka Fandakova today.

The Deputy Mayor in charge of education and culture, Dr. Todor Chobanov, was present as well, when Shalom’s President Dr. Alexander Oskar, Shalom’s Executive Director Julia Dandolova, and Sofia Cohen, the Head of the Central Israelite Spiritual Council, joined the meeting at City Hall.

According to Shalom, the conversation took place in a very friendly atmosphere. Common education projects and opportunities for presentations of Sofia’s cultural heritage during Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union were two of the subjects discussed.

Mayor Fandakova thanked the Jewish organisations for supporting society, by organising social campaigns and initiatives. In return, they thanked her for valuing good relations with the Jews in Sofia. The Mayor was invited to an event organised by Shalom.

Shalom is an independent, nonpartisan and non-religious organisation for the Jews in Bulgaria, with thousands of members and divisions in 16 Bulgarian cities and towns, while the Central Israelite Spiritual Council is the religious institution for the Jewish minority in the country.

Comments

comments