Job vacancies: Bulgarian Foreign Ministry advertises for trainee diplomatic attachés

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on August 31 that it is preparing to recruit intern attachés, with the aim of attracting more young people to the country’s diplomatic service.

The ministry hopes to bring young people on board who one day would further Bulgaria’s interests as ambassadors or as Foreign Ministry officials in Sofia.

The set of topics that candidates have to prepare for the exams is posted on the ministry’s website.

“The Bulgarian diplomatic service needs rejuvenation. In addition to competitions for apprentice interns, we are also considering a faster career growth for young diplomats,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva said.

The competition will be held by the end of 2017.

