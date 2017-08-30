Relaxation of capital controls in Greece scheduled for September 1

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Starting from September 1, capital controls in Greece are being relaxed, with the new limit on withdrawals with from ATMs to be set at a cumulative withdrawal of 1800 euro a month for each account.

The relaxation of restrictive terms also includes new measures for companies and freelancers and it will be possible to open a bank account by creating a new customer code.

Also, professional farmers will be able to open a bank account if another account is not already in place.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments