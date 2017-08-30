Bulgarian President calls meeting of security council to discuss ‘workable’ model against corruption

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian head of state President Roumen Radev has called a meeting of the Consultative Council on National Security for October 9, to discuss a “workable anti-corruption model”, his office said on August 30.

This is the second time since taking office in January 2017 that Radev has called a meeting of the council, a statutory body that is convened by the Bulgarian President and includes the Prime Minister, key Cabinet ministers, representatives of all parliamentary groups and security, defence and intelligence chiefs.

At the first council meeting called by Radev, it was decided that Bulgaria needed a new defence strategy to respond to current security threats.

